Two Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at alarming and never-before-seen levels: DEA

The Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) are held responsible for the death of thousands of Americans in historical figures due to consumption of fentanylas they traffic large quantities of the deadly synthetic opioid from Mexico, warned the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Anne Milgramin charge of the DEAreiterated the alerts for the danger posed by the main cartels that operate from the central west and northwest of the country, whose shipments have been intercepted at the border, but continue to flood the streets of North America and result in record numbers of victims.

“There are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco cartel, which are killing Americans with fentanyl at record and catastrophic rates like we’ve never seen before”, said the official in a television interview with CBS Mornigns.

Furthermore, the administrator of the DEA pointed out that the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel they have increased their levels of violence, beyond what had been noted in previous years. Milgran’s statements come a week after both factions unleashed chaos with drug blockades in Jalisco, Guanajuato, Chihuahua y Baja California.

“Those cartels are acting with deliberate and calculated treachery to bring fentanyl into the United States and get people to buy it, through fake pills, through other drugs, through whatever means,” he reiterated.

According to the DEAIt is synthetic opioid it is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Currently the drug is listed as the deadliest threat facing the US.

From big cities to rural America, no community is safe from the presence of fentanyl

Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that 107 mil 622 people in the united states died from drug overdoses and poisonings in 2021. But that number is more alarming because 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl is a potentially lethal dose

The DEA has pointed out that cartel sales are increasing because the narcotic is cheap, widely available, highly addictive and potentially fatal. In addition, drug traffickers mix fentanyl with other illicit drugs, in powder and pill form, to generate addiction and Create repeat customers.

“Many victims of fentanyl poisoning are unaware that fentanyl is in the substance they are ingesting,” the drug enforcement agency reported in a statement. announcement of this August 18.

Next Sunday, the DEA to Recognize National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day and with this he will join the voices that warn about the serious dangers of consuming the opioid in false pills.

Todd D. Robinsonundersecretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the US State Departmenthas recognized that transnational crime groups have evolved to coordinate little transport of the substancebut with the advantage of obtaining a greater impact.

With the new market they take advantage of synthesizing the drug in reduced packages. In addition to the fact that fentanyl is faster to produce and transport. Few substances generate greater profitability and their damages are exponential.

