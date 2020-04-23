General News

Two migrants injured after shots fired into refugee camp on Greek island of Lesbos

April 23, 2020
The two victims had been taken to well being facility, police talked about, after the incident on the overcrowded Moria camp

Two asylum-seekers had been hospitalised with mild accidents after gunshots had been fired into Greece’s greatest migrant camp on the japanese Aegean island of Lesbos.

The unknown assailant or assailants avoided arrest, while the two injured migrants had been taken to the island’s well being facility as a precaution, police talked about on Wednesday. No further factor was as soon as provided.

