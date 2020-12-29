Two MLAs expelled from Congress joined BJP, raising questions on top party leadership

Assam, Congress, MLAs BJP news:Two MLAs expelled from the Congress in Assam have joined the BJP in Guwahati on Tuesday. Both these MLAs have questioned the leadership of the Congress. The expelled Congress MLAs Rajdeep Gowala and Ajanta Neog joined the BJP in Guwahati in the presence of Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Let me tell you that Neog, a confidant of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, had been a cabinet minister in all the three governments formed under his leadership since 2001. Both the MLAs who came from Congress to BJP have strongly criticized the Congress. Also Read – AIMIM Chief Owaisi said about the law against ‘Love-Jihad’ – BJP’s state governments are making fun of the constitution

In the BJP government, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed both the former MLAs. Both the MLAs who came from Congress to BJP have strongly criticized the Congress. Ajanta Neog said – There is no discipline in the Congress and the party is directionless. National leadership does not care about the workers associated with the land.

There is no discipline in Congress and the party is directionless. His national leadership considering care about grassroots workers think: Ajanta Neog

"Congress is a visionless party," says Rajdeep Gowala. https://t.co/nXXJZB6lIr pic.twitter.com/KA4monJBSn

– ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

At the same time, Rajdeep Gowala said, “Congress is a blind party,”

I heartily welcome my colleague, former minister, senior @INCAssam leader & MLA @AjantaNeog; Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala & ex BPF MLA Banendra Kumar Mushahary to @ BJP4Assam. Attended the joining ceremony with State President @RanjeetkrDass & Party Karyakartas. Best wishes 💐 pic.twitter.com/MK5D4a1D2r – Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 29, 2020

Please tell that Congress MLA Anjata Neog resigned from the Assembly membership on 25 December. She met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during her two-day visit to the state. The party had expelled Neog. Let me tell you that Neog, a confidant of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, had been a cabinet minister in all the three governments formed under his leadership since 2001.