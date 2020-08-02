Two new Xavier Dupont theories could blow case wide open

To all these questioning the place Xavier DuPont is: now we have two new Unsolved Mysteries theories for you. And each shake the foundations of the present police investigation into the lacking father suspected of killing his household in 2011. However we must always warn you now: they’re each extraordinarily conspiratorial.

Discussing the case on the Netflix true-crime podcast You Can’t Make This Up, Home of Terror episode director Clay Jeter first delved into the thought Xavier wasn’t liable for murdering his household.

“One principle is that Xavier was caught up in stuff we don’t actually perceive and the letters that Xavier wrote have been all compelled,” he stated earlier than posing an alternate state of affairs the place Xavier was harmless.

“There have been skilled killers who did all of this and killed Xavier’s household and later killed him and framed Xavier for the homicide of his family. And actually that is simply one thing that Xavier was caught up in his monetary desperations,” he stated.

“We don’t know who these gamers are and what their motivations actually have been, but it surely’s one concept how this was accomplished so professionally and nonetheless explains the disappearance of Xavier – that he actually was murdered, however away from the house in a manner that was designed to [frame him].”

Jeter added: “[The argument is] he wouldn’t have the talents to drag one thing like this off. The areas the place the graves are have been dug in a low terrace. It might be a ton of bodily labour to take away this soil. Xavier reportedly had a foul again and there’s simply no manner that he could have accomplished that himself.”

Nonetheless, Jeter is first to level to at least one key gap within the principle: “[It] doesn’t level to who actually did do it. There’s no person who has a very nice story a couple of motivation that is smart out of this.”

Up to now, so outlandish. However then Jeter posed one other (seemingly unlikely) principle: the our bodies discovered weren’t really these of the DuPont household.

“When the autopsies have been accomplished on the our bodies, it was fairly apparent to everybody concerned that, ‘look, we’re lacking a mom and 4 youngsters and two canines. And lo and behold, right here’s a mom and 4 youngsters and two canines. They usually roughly match ages and genders.

“‘There’s no actual want to actually go and dot each ‘i’ and cross each ‘t’ on this as a result of it’s sort of apparent what occurred right here. Let’s wrap this up rapidly, let’s enable the our bodies buried rapidly and let the households have some peace.’

“However in that course of, there was DNA proof that the our bodies that have been discovered have been all associated to at least one one other. However there was no precise proof that stated, ‘This really is Agnes, Arthur, Thomas and so on.’ There was no proof that particularly identifies who they’re, simply that they have been associated […] There was no visible identification.”

Though Jeter appeared open to testing every principle, he conceded Xavier was nonetheless the probably perpetrator in his household’s deaths. “All of us agree that the overwhelming majority of the proof doesn’t depart a variety of wiggle-room for who dedicated these murders,” he stated.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, who has a global arrest warrant in opposition to his title since 2011, instructed household and mates by way of letter that he’d moved to Australia together with his household. Days after this letter was acquired, the our bodies of his 4 youngsters and spouse have been discovered below the porch of their French dwelling.

Unsolved Mysteries is accessible to stream on Netflix. Searching for one thing else to look at? Try our information to the finest collection on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.