Two new Xbox unique video games were leaked: a single-player goth journey and a real Disco Elysium RPG. Main points and images

It sounds as if that main points were leaked about two new Xbox unique video games from Compulsion Video games (We Glad Few) and Obsidian Leisure (The Outer Worlds), the primary of which is described as a unmarried participant “goth journey”.

In step with Home windows Central, Compulsion’s first recreation with Microsoft is codenamed Middle of the night. This is a 3rd particular person recreation set in a gloomy and unbelievable international. The protagonist is noticed within the central segment of the concept that artwork that we display you beneath. The picture to the appropriate presentations a harpy creature going via quite a lot of phases of transformation. The picture at the left seems to be adore it is usually a harpy nest.

Middle of the night Idea Artwork (Supply: WindowsCentral)

The second one recreation comes from Obsidian Leisure, codenamed Pentiment.. A staff of 12 folks is growing this recreation and it’s led by way of Josh Sawyer, who in the past labored on Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb has stated that Pentiment is encouraged by way of video games like Disco Elysium and that it’s going to be a story RPG fairly than one interested by struggle.

It appears, the sport invitations us to research a homicide within the sixteenth century, the place gamers can accuse different characters within the recreation. Then again, those accusations have penalties; if you are making a mistake, it produces a snowball impact. The staff could also be experimenting with other recreation mechanics, however some may no longer make it to the general product. Grubbs says Pentiment is focused on release in 2022.

If that is right kind, it manner Obsidian may be very busy presently – the studio could also be operating on Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.

None of this data has been formally showed.