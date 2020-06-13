Two Obstacles In The Way Of Getting San Andreas 2 Off The Floor, According To The Director

The Rock has Crimson Discover to complete; he has DC’s Black Adam film to work on and promote; as well as, there’s the already-filmed Jungle Cruise he’ll have to do press for down the road. These are simply the massive tasks, too. Plus, at this level given it has been 5 years since San Andreas got here out, we’re most likely extra more likely to see the subsequent Jumanji sequel earlier than we see Brad Peyton’s imaginative and prescient come to fruition.