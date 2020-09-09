Two Pakistani intruders trying to enter India piled on international border, arms and drugs recovered

Bikaner: Two Pakistani intruders trying to enter India on the Indo-Pak international border were killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Weapons and ammunition, drugs and Pakistani currency have been recovered from the slain intruders. Also Read – Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot postponed all one-month personal meeting, know why

The incident took place in the Khyaliwala area of ​​Gajsinghpur sector of Sriganganagar district at 1 pm on Tuesday. District Collector of Sriganganagar Rajan Dushyant has confirmed this.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled a nefarious attempt by armed smugglers & shot dead 2 smugglers near Sriganganagar in Rajasthan. Arms and ammunition, drugs and Pakistani currency recovered from the slain intruders: BSF pic.twitter.com/uu48w6lQ3b – ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

BSF said, Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers near Sriganganagar in Rajasthan thwarted the nefarious attempts of armed smugglers and shot and killed 2 smugglers. Weapons and ammunition, drugs and Pakistani currency were recovered from the slain intruders.

Items recovered from place of occurence. pic.twitter.com/tZrm26yD5q – BSF (@BSF_India) September 9, 2020

According to information received from the sources, when the soldiers of the force saw two people moving towards the international border from Pakistan, they challenged them. But he did not stop, instead he tried to escape by entering the Indian border. Border Security Force personnel fired on it. In this, both the Pak civilians were killed on the spot.

The BSF informed the Pakistani Ranger about this, but no one has come to collect the dead body from their side. After this, the officers of the force informed the police and the district administration about this. Border security force officials and district administration officials have also left for the spot.