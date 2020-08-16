Two people arrested in American girl’s death in accident, accused told how the incident happened

Bulandshahr (UP): On August 10, two people have been arrested in the case of the death of American student Sudiksha Bhati killed in a road accident. Police said the girl died in an accident, while her father Jitendra Bhati has said that two men on a motorcycle were chasing Sudiksha and her uncle. On increasing public pressure, the police started an investigation and investigated more than 10,000 bullet motorcycles registered in the area. Also Read – Rajendra Mishra, a rogue of 50 thousand, involved in Kanpur Bikeru scandal

Investigation has found that after this incident, a motorcycle in the area has not only been modified but it has also been repainted. The boys, who are two-wheelers, have denied that they stopped Sudiksha but they have accepted the accident.

He said that the accident was caused by a truck coming from the opposite direction. SSP Santosh Singh has said that the details of the case will be changed, but still this case is not left out. Please tell that Sudiksha Bhati, who lives in Greater Noida, was studying at Babson College in Massachusetts. She returned to India in June.