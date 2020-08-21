Two people including businessman arrested for giving Rs 2 crore to AAP through shell companies

new Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two people, including a chartered accountant, for allegedly donating two crore rupees to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through mask companies. Police officials said on Friday that the accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar (53), resident of Ganga Vihar and Sudhanshu Bansal (43), resident of Laxmi Nagar. Also Read – Delhi CM strongly praised ‘Corona warriors’, said – put life to serve people

A senior police officer said that the Delhi Police had received a complaint from the Registrar of Companies (ROC), stating that four companies had allegedly given Rs 50 lakh as donations to AAP on April 5, 2014. Were. Also Read – Delhi Weather / Traffic Alert: Heavy jams on these roads of Delhi, heavy rain increased difficulties

Police said the ROC alleged in the complaint that the four companies – Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Skyline Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd, Sun Vision Agencies Pvt Ltd and Infolance Software Solutions Ltd – were fake and not located at the addresses His records were given. Also Read – Delhi Unlock 3.0: Hotels will open in Delhi, gyms will be closed, these rules will be for weekly market ..

The police officer said that on the basis of the complaint, a case was registered on November 21, 2015 under the relevant sections. During investigation, the police found that four companies were not located at the addresses which were available in the records of ROC. The officer said that the investigation revealed that the directors of the four companies were employees of Yogesh Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Dharmendra and other accused Mukesh Kumar.