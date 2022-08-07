Two Point Campus, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

After our time in the hospital, it’s time for a change of scenery. We tell you in the Two Point Campus review how the studio has managed to keep the classic formula as fun as the first day.

Playing Two Point Hospital and now also this Two Point Campus, it is surprising to see how such a classic genre as management strategy has managed to adapt to the new times. It has done so with some changes, and it is that, although before the player was able to open a hospital or an amusement park with the ultimate goal of seeing how the current account goes up and up… or just the opposite, it goes into the red , now the objectives must be clearer and more abundant.

This is what the modern player notices most when starting their new campus: Two Point structures everything in the format of a campaign with missions. A way to encourage the player so that, little by little, he becomes aware of the number of options and minor steps that a university campus needs beyond building classrooms according to the subjects we teach and hiring teachers. Thus, each university allows us to achieve a maximum of stars fulfilling these objectives, which vary to achieve a better status of the campus, a higher average grade, impeccable hygiene, a series of research projects carried out, etc. Discovering them all is a continuous surprise, since another of Two Point’s hallmarks is not stick to our real world and teach not just science and robotics classes, for example, but eccentric chivalry, magic or comedy classes. But I think Two Point knows enough about the genre and its fans to know that not everyone enjoys a modern campaign mode, because these types of structures have their disadvantages too: everything can be too guided, just following the instructions of the mission table and losing along the way the freedom to do things how and when you want.

Strategy and management with humor

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

That’s where he comes in Sandbox way, that is unlocked when you have the basic knowledge of the campaign in the first four levels of the twelve that make up the game, and that will allow you to experience that autonomy again without a constant guiding hand. Both in the final moments in one way or another is where things really get serious, and Two Point Campus takes off in all its glory. complexity, having to take into account the happiness of the students, the loans that we have requested, the advanced research projects, the personal requests of the students, the inspections… so many variables that we have to juggle that will force you to press that button of pause to tidy up your preferences a bit.

It is clearly seen that Two Point’s work is taken care of in detailIt’s a very different rhythm. start of the game, which starts very slow. The first camp of the campaign, and a bit of the second one as well, want to make sure that all kinds of players are capable of assimilating the concepts that they are introducing, and that makes the most advanced ones a bit desperate before a calendar and an advance of time that goes too slowly and that creates many gaps in which there is nothing to do, except wait for the course to end. Everything will depend, yes, on what you want to work on your campuses. You can go to the basics and build the minimum space of each room with the essential objects, or you can create really complex structures that make good use of each square meter and decorate it with countless objects that you have at your disposal. At first, the game won’t penalize you much if you don’t, but when it comes time to raise level the status of the university, You will be glad that you have measured the distances well and have modernized each room a lot.

As my colleague Alberto Pastor said in his analysis of Two Point Hospital, this is one of those games in which the hours on the keyboard and mouse are consumed and you always want to meet one more goal, one more school year, before turning off the computer. I think the secret of Two Point is have brought back that humor that is in short supply in our modern industry. It is not only about having completely crazy subjects, which are out of the norm, but it is enough to bring the camera closer to any of the rooms to see how the students in each of the rooms interact and the amount of things that are happening at the same time. It is clear that Two Point’s work is carefully detailed and yes, they have also taken advantage of much of the previous work done on Two Point Hospital to be able to evolve from the base and increase the complexity of each of its systems.

Graphically it is perhaps where we notice the least evolution. Both the interface and the modeling of the structures and the characters are very similar to those that we already saw in the previous work of the studio, and although everything is adapted to the university environment, it is not a game that intends to revolutionize the formula that they had previously built or take it to a new graphic leap. Some objects, in fact, are practically the same that we already saw in the Two Point Hospital, and it is in the work of the animations of the students and teachers where a real effort has been made. This also makes the game just as accessible to mid-range and low-end computers that won’t have much trouble running the program even at high resolutions.

There is no doubt that the formula is still as alive as everLastly, and despite the fact that in terms of music it is perhaps not the section in which Two Point Campus stands out the most, the work put into the college Radio, that accompanies all the plays with a series of humorous comments and announcements that will always make you smile while we build the different rooms.

I think it’s easy to know if Two Point Campus is for you as soon as you’ve played the previous game, since the formula remains practically unchanged from the studio’s previous work, and it even adapts better to the courses, teaching periods and the possibilities offered by universities. It is also appreciated that Two Point has gone a step further to give us such an imaginative tour of a number of unique universities, all of them very fun, as well as the option to give the player freedom once he grasps the most basic concepts. I think there is still a certain room for improvement when building this campus, especially in actions that require a little more precision in placing objects and editing rooms. In addition, the pace of its levels and different universities can be a bit irregular, with some that keep your interest the most and others that you will want to achieve the minimum score to move on. But, with everything, there is no doubt that the formula is still as alive as ever and the question that remains to be resolved, then, is if something more can be added to it or will it be a matter of moving everything back to a different setting.