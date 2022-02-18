Two Point Campus students will discover relics with archeology classes: this is their trailer

This title will allow us to put our university management skills to the test from May 17.

Although we were already used to the craziness of the team of Two Point Studios thanks to his work on Two Point Hospital, his new game focused on university management is not far behind. Two Point Campus not only promises unlikely subjects and comic faculties, but will also integrate archeology classes and, as you can imagine, they will be as curious as the rest of the installment.

Students will be able to discover even buildings from ancient civilizationsYou can observe the particularities of this race through the trailer that you have at the beginning of this news, where it can be seen that a large part of the archeology training will focus on the discovery of relics from the past. With the help of several students, we will have the opportunity to unearth long-forgotten objectsfossils and even unknown civilizations.

These classes will be added to the studios available on Two Point Campus, each one weirder and funnier than the last. In this sense, we will have the possibility of creating an exemplary academy in which an apprenticeship is carried out that includes careers such as wizardry, how to become a knight and, as shown in this latest trailer, classic archaeology.

Two Point Campus is scheduled to launch in the next may 17th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch, although it will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass service from day one. In this way, the developers recover the resource management that, combined with particular moments and bizarre ideas, has attracted a good number of users.

