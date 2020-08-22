Two presser cooker IED bombs recovered from captured ISIS terrorist, police said – Delhi was on target

New Delhi: Delhi Police officials said on Saturday that a suspected ISIS terrorist caught after a brief encounter had planned a terrorist attack in crowded areas of the national capital. Officials said two pressure cooker IEDs have been recovered from Mohammad Mustakim Khan alias Abu Yusuf, a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday night from Ridge Road area between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. Also Read – Rape of Noida girl came to meet Delhi, former acquaintance committed the crime in the flat

Delhi’s DCP Special Cell said, “A team of Special Cell has arrested an ISIS operative last night. It was caught late night after an encounter near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road. Our operation was going on for the last 1 year. It was connected to ISIS for many years. “

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwaha said that Khan had planned a terrorist attack in the national capital on August 15, but he could not do so due to heavy security arrangements. He said, "2 pressure cooker IED bombs have been found from it. Whom it was coming to establish a crowded place in Delhi. It was supposed to come to Delhi around August 15, but could not come due to heavy security arrangements. Now when he tried, he was caught. "

He told reporters that Khan was being monitored since last year. "Our operation was going on for the last one year," Kushwaha said. He said that Khan was in touch with ISIS militants, who instructed him to plan a terrorist attack in India.

