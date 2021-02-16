Two records and a “no look pass” that revolutionized the networks: Campazzo’s stellar night in Denver’s triumph against the Lakers

Campazzo’s no look pass in Denver’s win over the Lakers

After having a discreet performance in the victory against Oklahoma City Thunder, Facundo Campazzo brought out all his talent and was one of the fundamental pieces of Denver Nuggets In Sunday night’s resounding triumph for 122 a 105 in view of Los angeles lakers. The Argentine guard added his personal record for minutes on the NBA court, contributed 15 points and, as usual, left some plays to remember.

In total, the Cordovan added 26 minutes on court, a time never before recorded since his landing in the most important basketball league in the world. In addition, he scored 15 points (He also equaled the maximum achieved so far) with 4 of 8 in shots and 3 of 6 in triples, he gave four assists, stole two balls and took a rebound in the duel against those led by Lebron James.

One of those assists became a social media sensation: it was a no look pass (pass without looking) about the close of the first quarter for the position of Zeke Njai, who made a triple that put the Nuggets within range of the Lakers, who at that time were in advantage. “Watching is overrated”, It was the message that the official account of the Nuggets wrote – as if it were a textual quote from Facu and in a joking tone – along with the video of the action that puzzled Lebron James himself and that soon became viral among Argentine fans.

While the official account of the NBA highlighted how crazy this action was. “This non-look by Facundo Campazzo is simply absurd”, highlighted from the official Twitter profile of the league.

Facundo Campazzo scores before the eyes of Lebron James (AFP)

It was a spectacular night for Campazzo, which included triples, luxurious assists (there was another no look pass in the second quarter, this time for Jamychal Green) key thefts and even dumps. His contribution was fundamental both in defense and attack. This performance earned the Argentine, once again, enormous praise from his coach. “Facu has a big heart. Facu plays hard. Simply, Facu is not afraid, “he said. Michael Malone after the victory against the reigning NBA champions.

The great figure of the night was once again the Serbian Nikola Jokic with a triple-double (23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists). The Nuggets thus have a 15-11 record on the season and rank seventh in the Western Conference, which is led by the Utah Jazz with a 22-5 record.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, not only put an end to a seven-game winning streak, but also trembled to see how Anthony Davis He was retiring with a new and worrisome Achilles tendon injury. LeBron JamesMeanwhile, he added 22 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists and was the leader of the Los Angeles team, which now has 21 wins and 7 losses

