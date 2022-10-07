Two Russians arrived in Alaska on a boat and asked for political asylum so as not to be sent to the war in Ukraine

File photo of the Yupik Eskimo village of Gambell by the Bear Sea on Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island (Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Two Russians who say they fled their country to avoid mandatory military service applied for asylum in the United States after arriving by boat in a remote Alaskan island in the Bering SeaSenator Lisa Murkowski’s office reported Thursday.

Karina Borger, a spokeswoman for Murkowski, said by email that the office has been in contact with the US Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “Russian citizens have reported that they escaped from one of the coastal communities in eastern Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

Two senators from Alaska, Republicans Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, said Thursday that the individuals arrived at a beach near Gambell, an isolated community of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island. The statement does not specify when they arrived, although Sullivan said he was alerted to the matter by “a senior member of the Bering Strait region community” on Tuesday morning. A Sullivan spokesman, Ben Dieterich, said the office understood the men arrived by boat.

Gambell is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the community of Nome, in western Alaska, and about 36 miles (58 kilometers) from Siberia’s Chukotka Peninsula.

File photo: In the latest wave of Russian exiles since the start of the war in February, men of military service age have crossed into Georgia by motorcade up to 20 kilometers, by bicycle or on foot (AFP)

Thousands of Russians escaped

Thousands of Russian men of draft age are fleeing their country in order to prevent them from being sent to fight in Ukraine after the Kremlin ordered on September 21 the partial mobilization of reservists.

According to a report published on Wednesday by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), some 53,000 Russian citizens entered the European Union (EU) during the week of September 26 to October 2. This figure represents 20% fewer arrivals compared to the previous week, when almost 66,000 Russians had entered, according to data from the Poland-based agency.

According to Frontex, since 24 February, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, more than 1,356,000 Russian citizens have entered the EU by land, while approximately 1,314,000 have returned to Russia via land borders, which a balance of 42,000 stays.

(With information from AP)

