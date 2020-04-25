Two Spider-Man Movies Just Got Pushed Back

As for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, by the point it hits its new launch date, it’ll have been almost 4 years since its predecessor got here out and was met with vital acclaim, with its many accolades together with profitable the Academy Award for Finest Animated Function. No particular plot particulars have been revealed for the sequel but apart from it should proceed Miles Morales’ story, however this time round, Joaquim Does Santos and David Callaham are directing and writing the script, respectively.