Two Star Wars Stars Tried To Make Their Characters Romantic, And It’s Not Poe And Finn

After 9 movies and a long time of filmmaking, the Skywalker Saga lastly got here to an finish with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams had his work lower out for him, because the filmmaker was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending for not solely the trilogy, however all the Star Wars franchise. Loads of ideas additionally fell to the wayside, together with romantic connections from earlier films. It seems that two stars of the film had been campaigning to have their characters’ relationship develop into extra than simply mates. And no, it had nothing to do with these Poe and Finn rumors.
A handful of latest characters had been launched to the Star Wars franchise in The Rise of Skywalker, regardless of the film largely being targeted on returning faces. One among these newcomers was Naomi Ackie who performed former Stormtrooper Jannah. She immediately bonded with John Boyega’s Finn on account of their shared trauma, and it seems that the actors needed issues to get a bit extra steamy in Episode IX. Ackie not too long ago defined this, saying:
I bear in mind us being on set and attempting to get [director] J.J. [Abrams] to allow us to do extra romantically charged stuff on set and, clearly, it did not work for the story however we had been similar to, ‘Oh my gosh,’ the chemistry is so good that we simply needed to play with it extra. We had a lot enjoyable doing that. My finest days had been with John on that set. It was cool, there may have been one thing there. However then, oh my gosh, that is Finn with like three love pursuits. That is loads of girls.
FOMO alert. It seems to be like each John Boyega and Naomi Ackie hoped that their characters would have a romantic connection in The Rise of Skywalker, making an attempt to win J.J. Abrams over throughout filming. They could have even been taking part in at this throughout their scenes, however there was by no means any payoff or kiss… which is a primary for Finn inside the Star Wars franchise.
As Naomi Ackie talked about in her feedback to ET, Finn had already been a really eligible bachelor all through his tenure within the galaxy far, distant. The Drive Awakens noticed him rapidly fall in love with Daisy Ridley’s Rey, spending the film drooling over his new Drive delicate good friend. And once they had been separated in The Rise of Skywalker, he had a romantic connection (and a kiss) with Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico. As Ackie talked about, three is “loads of girls.”
After all, there’s additionally the lengthy rumored romance between Poe and Finn. Followers started transport this potential pairing since The Drive Awakens, particularly as soon as Oscar Isaac revealed he’d been taking part in his function with a contact of romance. That by no means really got here to fruition, with Isaac claiming that he pitched it however was rejected by the “Disney overlords.” Ultimately, The Rise of Skywalker was largely romance free, except Rey and Kylo Ren’s kiss.
