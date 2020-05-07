Two Star Wars Stars Tried To Make Their Characters Romantic, And It’s Not Poe And Finn

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

After 9 movies and a long time of filmmaking, the Skywalker Saga lastly got here to an finish with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams had his work lower out for him, because the filmmaker was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending for not solely the trilogy, however all the Star Wars franchise. Loads of ideas additionally fell to the wayside, together with romantic connections from earlier films. It seems that two stars of the film had been campaigning to have their characters’ relationship develop into extra than simply mates. And no, it had nothing to do with these Poe and Finn rumors.