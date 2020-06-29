Two stars from The Crown reunite for new film from Normal People writer

Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor from The Crown are set to reunite for a new film from Alice Birch, one of many writers of Normal People.

The pair will play neighbours in Mothering Sunday, which is being tailored from the acclaimed novel of the identical identify by Graham Swift, which you’ll find on Amazon now.

And so they gained’t be the one excessive profile actors showing within the film – with the spectacular forged additionally together with Colin Firth and Assassination Nation star Odessa Younger.

Birch’s screenplay will likely be directed by Eva Husson, whose earlier characteristic movies embody Bang Gang (A Fashionable Love Story) and Women of the Solar and who has not too long ago directed three episodes of the second season of Hanna.

The film is ready on Mothering Sunday in 1924 tells the story of a younger maid whose affair with an aristocrat involves an finish after seven years.

Chatting with Deadline, director Husson mentioned: “It actually felt just like the planets aligned when this glorious screenplay, Mothering Sunday in some way discovered its method to me. Alice Birch appeared to whisper in my ear, and I felt every thing I’d completed thus far ready me for this particular story.

“It was a end result of all that I’m obsessive about in life: writing, sensuality, and pure cinema. I completed the script in tears, not from disappointment, however as a result of it cracked me open, like essentially the most sincere works do.”

In the meantime, Colman and O’Connor will likely be again in motion for The Crown season 4 on Netflix. The highly-anticipated fourth outing for the interval drama will present the rise and fall of Thatcher and can introduce Princess Diana.

Take a look at our TV Information for extra to look at. If you wish to learn Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift, you should purchase the e book on Amazon now.