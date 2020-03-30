Two stars got injured in upcoming Celebrity Bake Off episode

Filming of the following collection of the Bake Off could have been delayed, however no less than we nonetheless have The Nice Celebrity Bake Off for Stand As much as Most cancers to fulfill our candy TV cravings.

However the often mild and fluffy watch is taking a darker flip in the upcoming episode, with two of its stars seemingly getting injured on set.

Each Strictly contestant Joe Sugg and The One Present host Alex Jones got greater than they bargained for, with Sugg virtually fainting inside minutes of the primary problem and Jones requiring stitches.

YouTuber Sugg virtually “chopped off” the top of his finger, he explains whereas getting assist from a paramedic. He then seems to faint in the center of the tent.

Jones, then again, required stitches after her mixing bowl shattered.

Talking of the incident, she informed The Solar: “I needed to go straight off to the paramedic for stitches.

“He mentioned, ‘I’m simply going to place in the anaesthetic’ and I used to be like, ‘No, there’s no time for that, I’ve a showstopper to make, simply do it!’”

Jones, very like final week’s Tan France, isn’t taking any probabilities in relation to getting the coveted apron. Right here’s hoping the showstopper was definitely worth the ache!

The pair had been joined by singer James Blunt and fellow Strictly contestant Alison Hammond, with Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding available to host and Paul Hollywood and Pure Leith judging.

The Nice Celebrity Bake Off for Stand As much as Most cancers airs on Tuesday 31st March at 8pm