Two strong pillars of Congress that fell within 36 hours, will the faltering party be able to handle itself…

The Congress could not even recover from the shock of the death of its senior leader and strong base columnist Tarun Gogoi that within 36 hours Ahmed Patel, the second base pillar of the Congress, has also said goodbye to the world. Both these leaders have died at a time when the Congress is constantly fighting for its existence in the country. Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi's departure for the Congress, which is facing the brunt of the question about the party's internal discord and leadership, can prove to be a deep base.

Ahmad Patel, Chanakya of Congress, was like a shadow with the Gandhi family

In the Congress, Ahmed Patel, who was considered the Chanakya of the party and the axis of the Congress for the last nearly three decades, seemed to revolve around him. He was a strong leader of the party and stood to stand with the party in all the difficult times, assuming the responsibility of the party. Be it the problems of new faces in the party or the coordination between senior leaders, Ahmed Patel used to do this job well. Patel, who had been the treasurer of the party for a long time, was a political adviser to Sonia Gandhi, after Rajiv Gandhi's death, Patel remained with him ever since Sonia Gandhi took charge of the Congress.

With every difficulty Patel raised the Congress

Every difficult period, from the UPA government, which holds the reins of politics in the country, be it assembly elections in the states, there is a big issue in the party or any other issue, every time Ahmed Patel took the Congress out of the crisis and Sonia Gandhi The right advice was given, which was followed. Ahmed Patel, who was very honest and dutiful, had given his entire life to the Congress.

Congress lost a base column 36 hours ago

36 hours before Patel’s death, the Congress lost another veteran, militant, senior and strong leader of the party, Tarun Gogoi. The strong pillar of Assam collapsed after Gogoi’s death. Gogoi had been very close to Indira Gandhi. While both Tarun Gogoi and Ahmed Patel were counted as the Congress’ most trusted charioteers, both were considered close to the Gandhi family.

Tarun Gogoi worked with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi. Every time the Gandhi family expressed their trust in him. In the east, Tarun Gogoi kept the fort of Congress for a long time, then Ahmad Patel used to do the same thing in western and north India, but now both have said goodbye to this world. In such a situation, two or two strong hands have been left to overcome the difficulty of the Congress. In such a difficult situation, to whom will the Congress give voice now….