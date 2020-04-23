Two surprising Too Hot To Handle contestants are now an item

Too Hot To Handle‘s Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien are now courting.

Regardless of turning into platonic associates all through the courting present, LA-based Bryce has stated that the 2 contestants turned a lot nearer after filming, regardless of her residing in Eire. “I feel she is so lovely and candy and beautiful,” he stated.

“So far as our relationship stands in the mean time, we’re simply seeing how every little thing performs out,” he continued. “Clearly we are on reverse sides of the planet, however we chat each day (when the instances work out!)”

Bryce stated that the brand new couple are maintaining the connection “very informal and chill”, though COVID 19 is at the moment maintaining them aside. “As soon as quarantine ends, we are able to hopefully reunite and see the place it goes from there!”

Cork contestant Nicole added that Bryce is “a genuinely beautiful man” and confirmed that they are seeing the place issues go for now.

“It’s not the best state of affairs when he lives midway throughout the globe however we are attempting to determine how we are going to transfer ahead after quarantine ends.”

Nicole didn’t join romantically with anybody throughout her time on the present, whereas Bryce had a short fling with Essex-based Chloe earlier than she determined to swiftly finish their relationship.

As for different {couples} on the present, serial rule-breakers Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are nonetheless going sturdy regardless of being absent from one another’s social media profiles. “Francesca and I are higher than ever, we took a little bit of a break in between however now we are full steam forward,” Australian contestant Harry stated. “I can’t wait to start out travelling and we are able to put some infants in her stomach!”

Francesca added that the couple are “stronger than ever”: “It was so wonderful to observe our love story unfold and I’m so excited for what the long run holds for the 2 of us!”

Sadly, fan favourites Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul have revealed that they are not an item, with distance being a key problem.”Rhonda has been a blessing to have in my life…though she’s miles away our connection will all the time be,” Sharron stated.

In the meantime, Rhonda has moved on because the relationship. “Sharron and I are not collectively, however happily I’ve been capable of rekindle a relationship with a particular somebody.”

The eight-part Netflix courting competitors adopted 10 singletons as they tried to search out love on a seaside Mexican retreat and win the $100,000 money prize, nevertheless there’s a twist – no sexual exercise is permitted.

Regardless of some hefty deductions from the prize pot (Francesca and Harry we’re you), the group left the competitors with $75,000 break up between them.

Sequence one in all Too Hot To Handle is now streaming on Netflix. For those who’re in search of extra to observe take a look at our TV information.