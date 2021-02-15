Two teenagers filmed themselves raping and beating a woman to death: the video is now the evidence with which they will be prosecuted

Kevin Spencer, 15, is one of the suspects in the murder of 36-year-old Ee Lee, who he brutally raped along with another teenager and was filmed doing so.

Two teens face murder charges after a woman was savagely raped and beaten to death by a gang of up to 11 children. The young men allegedly filmed themselves during sexual abuse against the woman and thus created key evidence for the accusation against them.

The victim, named Ee Lee, 36, She was mugged in a park by teenagers who dragged her under a tree, stripped her and abused her. “A sick assault filmed with cell phones,” say prosecutors in the case.

The suspects are Kamare Lewis, 17, and Kevin Spencer, 15, each face charges of first-degree murder as part of a crime and first-degree sexual assault.

Ee was found half naked and barely breathing next to a pond in Washington Library Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 16 of last year.

He died days later in hospital due to blunt trauma to the head.

Researchers say images of the area show 11 young people leaving the park on foot and by bicycle, one of which is Lewis.

One of the last images of Ee Lee entering a store with the jacket she had on when she was robbed. Remains of DNA from the suspects were found on his body and clothing. Photo: Fox6

A boy who called 911 was actually an associate of Lewis and Spencer who had been seen walking with them, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say the witness later offered a “detailed statement” alleging that Lewis and Spencer beat the woman and forced her to perform sexual acts.

The witness also claimed to have seen video footage on Lewis’s phone, which show the couple hitting Ee as she lay on the ground.

Another viewer described Lewis “Hitting her with tree branches and hitting her in the face” as Spencer also beat her, court documents allege.

The witness told the police: “Spencer told Kamare to put her in the water and Kamare was dragging her into the water.”

Kevin Spencer, 15, is one of those accused of raping and brutally beating Ee Lee causing his death. Photo: Fox6

He claimed that the images Lewis recorded were sent to him on Facebook Messenger before he deleted them from his phone.

Months later, the boy’s mother told police there were more images on her son’s old iPhone.

His mother said the video showed “Two boys hitting a lady” with “lots of other little boys around”.

She said that “you could know who they were” and explained that he originally told his son to delete the video because he believed he was not involved.

Another boy whose DNA was found in a bottle at the scene told investigators how Lewis and Spencer they attacked the victim at random.

“They saw this lady on a blanket in the park … they approached her to see if she had money and they started harassing her”, told the authorities.

She said they then started hitting and kicking her, before dragging her to an area near a tree to further assault her.

The boy told the others that “He didn’t want to get involved and started to walk away”, prompting one of the teens to hit him with a juice bottle.

Ee Lee was on a blanket in this Milwaukee park when teens approached her to ‘see if she had any money’. Photo: FOX 6

Prosecutors said Spencer confessed to this witness that he and Lewis beat and raped Lee.

Lewis “He tried to downplay his role in the incident” and told the researchers that Spencer and others hit the hardest.

The indictment documents allege that “Incredibly” she claimed that the victim “volunteered to have sex with the defendant and others present”, before others crowded in and began beating her.

Lewis said his 15-year-old friend “was the most aggressive” and continued to beat the victim “most brutally” as people gathered.

Prosecutors say Lewis admitted to hitting, sexually assaulting, and leaving the woman dead near a pond without trying to get her help.

He indicated that he thought she was already dead and said that “He didn’t really care about her because she’s not someone he knows personally. “

The DNA of both teenagers was found on the victim’s body and on her denim jacket, according to the criminal complaint.

A lookout commemorating the life of Ee Lee who was brutally raped and murdered on any given day when she decided to spend the afternoon in the park. Photo: Milwaukee Jornal Sentinel

Ee Lee’s sister, Nancy, recounted her distress in January when a search warrant was issued.

She told local news station WITI: “It hurts so bad, you know? It really hurts.

“I just want justice for her. That’s all I want. She doesn’t deserve to die that way. “

The bond was set at $ 300,000 for Spencer and $ 275,000 for Lewis.

If they are found guilty, they face up to 60 years in prison.

