Two terrorists killed 6 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir; Encounter killed by security forces

new Delhi: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the army, these are the same terrorists who killed 6 CRPF soldiers in Handwara and Sopore on 18 April and 6 May. They have been killed in an encounter that lasted till late tonight. Also Read – MHA orders immediate withdrawal of 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir

IGP Vijay Kumar told that two terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir. One of them has been identified as Naseeruddin. It is being told the commander of Lashkar-Etoeba. Vijay Kumar told that these terrorists were involved in killing 6 CRPF jawans on 18 April and 4 May. The security forces were searching for them. Also Read – J&K UPDATE: Two jawans injured in terrorist attack succumbed, so far 5 soldiers martyred, operation continues

The terrorist, who has been killed in an encounter in Handwara, has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naseer-u-din Lone. He was involved in killing of 3 CRPF jawans in Sopore on April 18 & 3 CRPF jawans in Handwara on May 4: Jammu & Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EKNMC0v3oi Also Read – Satyapal Malik’s transfer again, Goa after Jammu Kashmir and now the Governor of this state … – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Today, during the search operation in Handwara, information about his hiding in Handwara was found. After this, there was a long encounter, in which the security forces succeeded in killing these two. The encounter took place in Ganipora Karalgund area of ​​Handwara.