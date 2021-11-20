Two terrorists killed in Kulgam come upon in J&Okay, 60 other folks together with college kids rescued

J&Okay Stumble upon, Kulgam Stumble upon, Terrorist, Indian Military, College Kids, Stumble upon, Jammu & Kashmir, श्रीनगर: Two terrorists had been killed on Saturday in an come upon with safety forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Kulgam Police and Military have rescued 60 other folks together with college kids from the come upon web page.Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: Screws on the ones offering monetary help to terrorists, 3 arrested with Rs 43 lakh

The police gave this knowledge. On receiving details about the presence of terrorists, the protection forces introduced a cordon and seek operation in Ashmuji house of ​​Kulgam district, an legitimate mentioned.

#WATCH | J&Okay: An come upon is underway at Ashmuji house of Kulgam. One unidentified terrorist killed to this point. College kids amongst 60 other folks rescued from the web page of come upon via Kulgam Police & Military. (Supply: Indian Military) (Visuals deferred via unspecified time) percent.twitter.com/eVyTlvGi9V – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

He mentioned that all the way through the operation, the terrorists hiding within the house opened fireplace at the squaddies, the warriors additionally retaliated and opened fireplace, wherein one terrorist used to be killed, and then some other terrorist used to be killed. Efforts are on to spot the slain terrorists. The officer mentioned that the come upon remains to be on.