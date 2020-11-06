Two TMC factions clash with each other, firing and bombing, increased tension in the party before the election

Kolkata: Tension prevailed in the area due to clashes between two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamta Banerjee in Cooch Vihar district of West Bengal. Police said Trinamool activists crowded each other to establish political dominance in one area of ​​Dinhata. During this, activists threw bombs at each other and fired. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: CAA, JP Nadda signs political act in Bengal elections

Sources said that many party workers were hurt and empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. Later, the situation could be brought under control after a lot of hard work. There is peace in the area after the incident, but the situation remains tense.

The clash took place at a time when the country's Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day tour of Bengal. According to sources, these two factions of Trinamool MLA Udayan Guha and the other faction belong to Trinamool leader Dharni Kanta Burman. For the past few months, the battle for supremacy has been going on in the two groups to establish political dominance in the area.

(Input-IANS)