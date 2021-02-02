Two triples, five assists and a curious compliment from his coach: Campazzo’s decisive contribution in the Denver Nuggets’ victory over the Utah Jazz

Campazzo’s play compact at Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Following a low-key performance in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Facundo Campazzo showed a better version and had an outstanding performance in the triumph of Denver Nuggets before Utah Jazz by 128-117. The Argentine guard spent more minutes on the court than in the previous game and captivated the fans with some of his usual luxuries.

The Cordovan was one of the variants to which the coach resorted Michael Malone at the time of rotating the starting quintet. This is how the Cordovan added 19 minutes on court and ended the meeting with a form of 11 points, five assists and two rebounds.

Some of his most outstanding actions were the two triples that he managed to score, as well as a basket that he conquered almost below the rim, surrounded by several rivals who clearly exceeded him in height. “The field vision of Facu”, highlighted the Twitter account of his team in an action in which he found the space to advance towards the basket taking all the brands and, finally, assist the Serbian Nikola Jokic.

Once the game was over, Malone did not spare praise for the valuable contribution of the Argentine. “He has big balls”he told the press.

This way Denver Nuggets He returned to the victory path after the setback he had suffered a couple of days ago against the San Antonio Spurs by 119-109. Prior to that loss, Malone’s team had had five consecutive wins.

The Cordovan spent 19 minutes on the court and contributed 11 points (Reuters)

Beyond the celebrations for the success achieved, it was a special night for the Colorado team due to the tremendous performance of the Serbian Jokic. The European added 47 points. It was the second time in his career that he achieved such a high number in the same match.

This result allows you to Utah Jazz continue at the top of the positions of the NBA Western Conference, with a record of 15 wins and four losses. Denver Nuggets, for its part, is in fourth place with 11-8 and its next meeting will be on Monday night (at 23, Argentine time) against Detroit Pistons.

This was a very special week for Campazzo, whose fans started a campaign on social networks for him to participate in the next All-Star Game 2021 of the NBA. In addition, the Argentine was awarded the prize for best player of the decade in the Spanish League.

The Endesa League, such is the official name of the competition, organized the contest to choose the most outstanding player of the last ten years through its social networks and put together a table with 16 participants who were eliminating each other in keys that were defined through the vote of users. In the final Campazzo defeated the local Sergio Llull in a tight race with 55.4% of the votes and was crowned MVP from 2011 to this part.

