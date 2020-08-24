Two TV Shows Halt Production in Australia Due to Coronavirus

Production of two TV reveals, Ten’s “Masked Singer” and 9’s “Millionaire’s Hotseat” has been halted in Australia due to resurgence of the coronavirus. The 2 reveals have been each filming in totally different components of the Docklands Studio in Melbourne, Victoria.

“Masked Singer” shut down on Saturday after seven members of the crew have been revealed to have given optimistic checks for COVID-19. The presenters and manufacturing workforce has now been put into isolation. They embrace the present’s host Osher Gunsberg, singer Dannii Minogue and comic Dave Hughes, who’re each judges.

“Your entire manufacturing workforce, together with the masked singers, the host and panellists at the moment are in self-isolation. They’re all being monitored carefully and are in fixed contact with medical authorities. Community 10 is working carefully with the Victorian Authorities and the Victorian Division of Well being and Human Providers. Community 10 is offering all crew with all of the assist and help attainable,” the manufacturing stated in a press release posted on social media.

“The Masked Singer” will proceed to air 7.30pm Mondays and Tuesdays on 10, the corporate stated. The episode being shot on Saturday was the finale.

It has now emerged that Victoria well being authorities have additionally requested “Millionaire Scorching Seat,” owned by rival channel 9, to droop filming in Docklands till no less than the top of Melbourne’s stage four restrictions. These restrictions are presently scheduled to raise in mid-September. For the second “Millionaire Scorching Seat” forged and crew haven’t been instructed to self-isolate.

The information was first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, which can be owned by 9 Leisure. “Millionaire Scorching Seat” is a weeknight sport present that had beforehand been disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions. “9 is now screening round two repeats and three new episodes weekly however might have to enhance the frequency of repeats till filming resumes,” the Herald reported.

Due to a latest resurgence of the virus, Melbourne accounts for almost all of Australia’s COVID-19 circumstances. Australia has recorded 24, 915 circumstances of coronavirus, and 517 deaths. Of those, Melbourne has notched up 18,330 circumstances and 417 deaths.

Australia has a big manufacturing and post-production sector, and is likely one of the main worldwide locations for so-called runaway productions. However the coronavirus has brought about a number of of those to halt. In latest weeks the nation has devised strict well being protocols, unveiled a beneficiant subsidy scheme to carry again massive worldwide films and give you a authorities assure system that takes the place of standard insurance coverage and will enable filming of native Australian movie and TV reveals to restart.

“Stage four restrictions solely enable productions that have been filming as at 11:59pm on 5 August 2020 to proceed filming. This doesn’t embrace productions that have been in a filming hiatus or had not but began filming,” Victoria’s Division of Well being and Human Providers stated.

Fremantle’s long-running cleaning soap opera, “Neighbours” which can be shot in Melbourne, albeit on a special location, was one of many first TV reveals to resume manufacturing after an preliminary hiatus. It restarted in late April, and employed particular social distancing and different well being protocols

On the time, producers stated that had manufacturing not restarted, “Neighbours” would have run out of recent episodes by June. It presently performs on Australia’s “Peach” (previously Eleven) community, and has been exported to broadcasters in over 60 nations.