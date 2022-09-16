Two UK police officers were stabbed in central London, the assailant was arrested

Two policemen were stabbed this Friday in central London by a man who was subdued with a stun gun, the capital’s police said in a statement.

“At around 6am local time, police were confronted by a man with a knife in the Leicester Square area.”, explained the security forces, adding that “the two policemen received stab wounds and are being treated at the hospital”, while the aggressor was arrested.

“A stun gun was used and the man was arrested. as suspected of serious bodily injury and assaulting an emergency worker,” police continued.

The assailant “was transferred to a hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated,” he concluded.

A spokesman for the agency indicated that “investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” according to the British newspaper. The Telegraph. Shaftesbury Avenue was closed in the area near Macclesfield Street in the midst of a major police deployment.

This event comes amid a massive security operation in central London as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lies in Parliament ahead of Monday’s state funeral.

For his part, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khancondemned what he described as the “totally terrible” attack. “These brave officers were doing their duty and supporting the public at this crucial time for our country,” she said, referring to her passing last week of Queen Elizabeth II.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and fellow police officers in the aftermath of this ignominious attack. Our Police officers run into danger to protect others and keep us safe, for which we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” he said.

Khan emphasized that “attacks against the Police will not be tolerated and anyone responsible will be arrested and tried”. “I ask everyone with information to step up to ensure that whoever is responsible for this disgusting attack feels the full weight of the law,” he stressed.

This event occurs in the midst of a massive security operation in the center of London while the coffin of the queen Isabel II lies in Parliament before next Monday’s state funeral.

Thousands of police from across the country have been deployed to London, while 1,500 members of the military are ready to help manage the crowds as tens of thousands queue to walk past the coffin of Elizabeth II.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

KEEP READING

The swollen hands of King Carlos III: what the specialists say about the striking inflammation

Another controversial gesture of King Carlos III that went viral: he got angry again during the signing of a document

How did Carlos turn his royal estate into a multi-billion dollar estate?