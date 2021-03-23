Two Unknown Anecdotes About Mike Tyson: The Day He Cut Off His Brother’s Arm And When He Almost Blown Up Their Home

Mike Tyson came out of one of the poorest neighborhoods in Brooklyn (Reuters)

Mike Tyson grew up in Brownsville, one of the most humble and dangerous neighborhoods in BrooklynEven in several interviews he has insisted that the memories of those streets are not pleasant since problems were on every corner and he only dreamed of being able to get out of there one day. Despite the hostility of that environment, in his autobiographical book, Undisputed Truth, He recalled two moments that at least caused him humor at that time and help to understand the personality that he was forging in his first years of life.

The former boxer, a star of American sports in the late 1980s and early 1990s, lived with his brothers and his mother, a sex worker, in a small apartment that almost ended up on fire because of him. Is that his brother Rodney He was a fan of chemistry and medicine and had a set of test tubes with which he used to conduct home experiments.

Mike had the same level of curiosity as his older brother, but he didn’t have the wisdom to mix formulas, so it all ended in chaos. “We are black from the ghetto and he was like a scientist: he had these little test tubes and he was always experimenting. I was like, ‘White people do these things. He once went to the chemistry lab at the Pratt Institute, a nearby university, and got some chemicals to do an experiment.. A few days later, when he was away, I snuck into his room and started adding water to his test tubes.…”.

The ending was as expected: “I blew up the entire rear window, causing a fire in his room.” Miraculously, the flames did not spread and a little water was enough to end the problem.

Mike Tyson became one of the most controversial boxers in the United States

But that wasn’t the only time Tyson He endangered his family for these kinds of activities. His hours in front of the television made him one day try to imitate the doctors of his favorite shows, but in the absence of a scalpel he took a razor blade.

Who accompanied him in his mischief on this occasion was his little sister, Denise, who served as a nurse to tend to the patient, Rodney. Of course, it is worth noting that the greatest of the Tyson He was not aware of the situation since he was completely asleep in his bed, but it was the pain of the metal cutting his arm that woke him from that placid dream.

In his book, Tyson He referred to his older brother as “the number one trauma boy in the country” due to all these episodes he suffered in his childhood.

