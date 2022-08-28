Two US Navy warships transited the Taiwan Strait

Two warships USA sailed the strait Taiwan on Sunday, reported the US Navyin the first transit of this type since China conducted unprecedented military exercises around the island.

In a statement, the Navy said that the transit “demonstrates America’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

“The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) are making a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on August 28 (local time) through waters where the freedoms of navigation and overflight on the high seas apply in accordance with international law”, made known the Seventh Fleet of the United States.

The transit of both ships took place through a corridor “that is beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal State”, justifies the letter.

The Chinese regime kept blockade of Taiwan for days with military exercises

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait rose this month to their highest point in years after the visit to Taipei of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing reacted furiously to the visit and held sea and air exercises around the self-governing island for days.

Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion by China. which claims this democratically governed island as part of its territory and vowed to take it back one day, even by force if necessary.

The US sends ships regularly in this region: In October 2018, in April 2019 and in December 2020, he moved two vessels on each occasion, reports the newspaper ‘Japan Times’.

The US Seventh Fleet It is the largest war fleet in the North American country, being the most equipped and with the most people. The main base is in Yokosuka, Japan, although it also has units deployed in South Korea.

Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing over Taipei, but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports the island’s right to decide its future.

After Pelosi landed on the Asian island on August 2, China announced four days of military exercises in six areas surrounding the island. These maneuvers included the launching of ballistic missiles, as well as numerous warships and fighter jets that breached the line between Taiwan and mainland China.



