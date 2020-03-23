Two weeks later, how’s the Galaxy S20 holding up?

Speaking to the AC boards.

As exhausting as a result of it could possibly be to think about, this earlier Friday made it two weeks since Samsung formally launched the Galaxy S20. That means it’s been two weeks of parents getting accustomed to the phone, finding out all of its new choices, and seeing the method it holds up all by day-to-day use.

We now have given quite a few reward to all of the S20 family, whether or not or not or not it’s the frequent S20, S20+, or S20 Extraordinarily. Do our AC dialogue board people share these self similar concepts?

Another of us recently started talking about their get pleasure from with the S20 to date, announcing:

reintgenrc 03-22-2020 01:35 PM “ So I can preface this by the use of announcing I’m an expert Samsung client nevertheless I latterly private the highest canine iPhone 11 Skilled Max. Having said that I’ve been riddled with intermittent app crashes and even machine glitches that have compelled a few exhausting resets. The latter events occurred 3x and ample to supply me pause as I assumed iOS was much more reliable . So the question is that this: how reliable has your S20… Reply

customshopkv1 03-22-2020 01:47 PM “ I received right here to the Extraordinarily from the XS Max. I determined to go at the 11 Skilled Max for the cause that easiest precise enhance was the digital digicam. I was going to attend till this 12 months’s iPhone liberate nevertheless I seen the S20 specs and was provided. That’s my first Android for the cause that Droid X and the time in between was all Apple. Right now, “No Ragrets” Reply

chanchan05 03-22-2020 05:04 PM “ Exynos S20. No bugs I’ve noticed. Bother-free, and in accordance with tales on reddit threads, I get larger battery existence than one among the very important folks with the bigger Exynos S20+ for some cause why, my phone is just not moreover getting overly scorching, easiest attaining 40C when gaming. Reply

amyf27 03-23-2020 05:31 AM “ For my part, I like the Extraordinarily. I’m a sexy hardcore Observe explicit particular person, and the Extraordinarily modified my ideas. I nonetheless have the Observe 10 Plus, nevertheless need the S20 Extraordinarily. For me, it’s been appearing larger in all sides. I’ve used every the S20 Plus and S20 Extraordinarily, in the finish decinging at the S20 Extraordinarily. One other time I had all the time long gone once more to the Observe. Reply

Now, we want to concentrate from you! Two weeks later, how’s the Galaxy S20 retaining up?

Join the dialog inside the boards!