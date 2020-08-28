Two Weeks To Live evaluation: Fleabag’s Sian Clifford steals show in Maisie Williams black comedy

I feel I used to be offered on Two Weeks To Live the primary time I noticed the trailer. Though the sequence is ostensibly about Kim, performed by Maisie Williams (of Arya Stark in Sport of Thrones fame), Fleabag star Sian Clifford steals each body as Kim’s crossbow-wielding, no-nonsense mum, Tina.

In episode one (every episode is a neat half-hour), there wasn’t a lot of Tina – however I wasn’t disenchanted with what there was, as we watched her calmly abandon her tranquil watercolour portray to shoot a deer, earlier than dragging it house to her rickety home in the distant Scottish countryside.

“Kim? It’s your flip to disembowel dinner while you’ve received a sec,” she shouts, as if she had been asking her daughter to put the desk.

Nonetheless, Kim (Williams) isn’t at house – she’s escaped, driving the Jeep off to the North of England, the place she’s making a pilgrimage for her late father.

It quickly turns into clear that Kim is ‘ill-equipped’ for the actual world: she has no concept about cash, or – shock horror – make-up and heels. And he or she’s solely seen 4 movies in her life, certainly one of which was Residence Alone 2; not even the unique. In a show about homicide and mobsters, that is certainly essentially the most heinous crime.

It additionally looks as if Kim’s mum Tina could have bent the reality somewhat in regards to the world’s imminent ending (though, post-pandemic, a few of these jokes won’t land in fairly the identical approach). Kim is armed with a packet of ‘air pollution drugs’ that look suspiciously like TicTacs, and he or she quotes the lyrics to ‘I Will Survive’ in full religion that they’re in reality an authentic poem written by Tina.



Nonetheless, Kim can be armed with a singular ability set that makes her the proper younger murderer – maybe the show is Sky’s comedic reply to the extra critical teen-assassin sequence, Hanna (Amazon Prime Video).

In Two Weeks To Live, Kim rocks up at a pub armed with a picket field (apparently filled with her dad’s ashes), and meets the socially-inept Nicky and his brother Jay.

Kim reveals that she has a ‘listing’ of all the pieces she desires to do whereas out in the ‘actual world’ – though we don’t be taught till later that that listing bears quite a lot of similarities to a different fictional listing: Arya Stark’s kill-list in Sport of Thrones.

Jay is decided to get his nerdy brother and misfit Kim collectively – even when it takes a relatively ill-judged prank.

However when Jay methods Kim into pondering that there are solely two extra weeks left for the human inhabitants, she units out to fulfil her most necessary mission of all: avenging her father’s homicide.



Regardless of Kim’s antics, it’s Clifford who’s the actual standout although – her flip right here is like watching the Fleabag star’s character Claire, an uptight, upper-middle-class businesswoman, lastly snap and go rogue – whereas nonetheless holding a agency grip on her consonants.

“What number of instances have I informed you? Gloves and a gun if you wish to have enjoyable,” she says. Tina’s complete air simply smacks of these Enid Blyton college ma’ams – albeit one armed with knives and pistols as an alternative of spare thermometers.

The primary episode of Two Weeks To Live will air on Sky One on Wednesday 2nd September 2020. Try what else is on with our TV Information.