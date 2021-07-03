Two women have been getting married, the officials requested a query and have been shocked to listen to the solution

Bachcho ki Shadi: Hi, two boys and two women are getting married right here. They learn about in combination. Come quickly Listening to the scoop, the police and the folk of the kid helpline reached. As quickly because it arrived, there was once a stir. When the officials requested the age of the boys and girls, everybody was once shocked. The age of all 4 was once round 14 years. The police has stopped this marriage. The case is of a village within the Wisdom Park Kotwali house of ​​Gautam Budh Nagar district. This motion has been taken at the foundation of a grievance made by way of an unknown particular person at the Leader Minister’s portal. Additionally Learn – Rakhee Gulzar had eaten her husband so much, now she resides the sort of existence, no person is looking

Adnan Usmani of Higher Noida Kid Helpline instructed that some unknown particular person had complained in the course of the Leader Minister's IGRS portal that during a village in Kotwali Wisdom Park house, two minor sisters are being married to 2 minor brothers from a neighboring village. On receiving the grievance, the District Probation Officer directed the Kid Line workforce to research and take suitable motion.

He instructed that once the workforce of Kid Helpline reached the spot and investigated, it got here to grasp that arrangements for marriage are occurring within the village. The wedding was once to happen on Friday. The workforce spoke to the 4 minor scholars and carefully scrutinized the paperwork associated with their age.

He instructed that throughout this time the workforce were given data that the age of the women who’re going to get married is between 14 to 16 years. Additionally, the lads with whom the wedding is to be concluded, each the lads also are minors. After this, the workforce that got here into motion stopped the wedding. Further Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that the police have urged the households of teenybopper scholars that in the event that they devote such acts in long run, strict prison motion will probably be taken in opposition to them.