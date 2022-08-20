Two years after his poisoning, the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny assured that this attack finished unmasking Vladimir Putin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (REUTERS/ Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo)



Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny affirmed that his poisoning – two years old today – and his subsequent imprisonment, they ended up unmasking the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and his regime.

”This whole situation unmasked Putin and his system to such an extent, it showed not only the criminal character but also the dysfunctionality and failure of his regime, which influenced the entire political system in Russia”Navalny stressed in a letter sent from prison and spread on the social networks of his supporters.

According to the opponent, sentenced to 9 years in prison, by the end of January 2021 the system abandoned all dissimulation to become a regime “repressive and authoritarian now without restrictions”.

”For the second day I celebrate my second birthday. The day when they tried to kill me, but for some reason I didn’t die.”heads his letter Navalni.

The opponent notes that the Russian authorities have so far not invoked a criminal case for poisoning with a substance for military use known as “novichok” that almost cost him his life.

FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher to an ambulance en route to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko/ file photo



ensures that does not understand what the position of the authorities is who say that there was no poisoning with “novichok” or that he was poisoned with that substance, but by Western secret services for provocative purposes.

”The highest-level authorities, starting with Putin, firmly and simultaneously defend these two versions”, adds Navalny.

The opponent emphasizes that “almost all the members of the group of assassins” who tried to kill him were found and established.

On December 14, 2020, almost four months after the opposition leader fell into a coma, the digital media BellingcatYour partners The mirror y CNNTogether with Navalny, they denounced that a command of experts in chemical weapons was involved in his poisoning.

”They are all members of the FSB (Federal Security Service). It was shown that they participated in several unsuccessful poisoning attempts (Dmitri Bykov, Vladimir Kara-Murzá) and in several murders”, adds Navaly in the letter published today.

Navalny hospitalized in a German hospital to recover from his poisoning (Instagram Alexei Navalny/@navalny)

According to the opponent, none of the FSB agents was brought to justice.

”Perhaps the exception is Konstantin Kudriatsev, the unlucky chemist who told me all the details of the attack over the phone. He disappeared and it seems that they simply killed him, ”adds the opponent.

Navalny spoke to Kudriatsev posing as an adviser to the Russian Security Council and posted audio of the phone conversation on social media.

On August 20, 2020, the opposition leader collapsed during a flight from Siberia to Moscow, forcing an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, where he received treatment at a local hospital.

The Russian doctors who treated him claimed to have found no traces of poisoning and attributed his condition to metabolism problems.

Alexei Navalny published a letter two years after his poisoning (REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov / File)

Two days later, at the request of the family and his collaborators, Navalny was transferred to Berlin, where he was treated at the La Charité university hospital, where he arrived in critical condition.

(With information from EFE)

