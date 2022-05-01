Two years without playing: the sanction for a teammate of Julio Urías in the Dodgers

Trevor Bauer will not be able to pitch for two years in the MLB (Photo: Geoff Burke/REUTERS)

After an investigation that lasted almost a year, the Major League Baseball (MLB) authorities found the pitcher guilty. Trevor Bauer having violated the League Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. After being accused of having committed sexual abuse and domestic violence, the player was sanctioned with the longest existing regulation, since he won’t be able to play for about two seasons.

Through a statement on their social networks, the team of The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed the punishment imposed to the 31-year-old athlete after completing the investigation of his case. Commissioner Rob Manfred was in charge of imposing the 324-game suspension without pay despite the fact that Bauer was declared innocent in court in Los Angeles, United States.

“Today we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer and the Commissioner has issued his decision on discipline. The Dodgers organization takes allegations of this nature seriously and does not condone any act of domestic violence or sexual abuse (…) We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the decision, therefore we will not make any further comments until the process is over, “reads on the Dodgers’ social networks.

The two-year suspension is the longest in history decreed by the MLB and the Players Unionwhich came into force as of 2015. According to the media ESPN, 15 players have been sanctioned under said regulation. Meanwhile, moments after the news was released, The pitcher announced that he will appeal the Commissioner’s decision.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny that I have committed any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I will appeal this action and hope to prevail. As we have done throughout the process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the procedures,” he posted on his verified Twitter account. @BauerOutage.

In the event that the suspension against him is not lessened or canceled, Bauer must remain away from MLB-related activity for the remainder of 2022, the entire 2023 season and the first games of the 2024 campaign. The last time it was mounted on the mound was June 28, 2021, when the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants three runs to two.

Before playing for the Dodgers, Trevor Bauer defended the Cincinnati Reds jersey. It was a season after Dave Roberts’ team lifted the World Series title when he joined the ninth. He played the first months of the season, but the June 29 a woman requested a restraining order against him before the authorities of California, United States.

According to his statements, in April and May 2021 he was victim of sexual abuse and domestic violence in the common residence they had in Pasadena, California, because “he took consensual rough sex further.” As a result of said aggression, the victim would have He was knocked unconscious multiple times and sustained injuries that required emergency room care.

The pitcher was given administrative leave while investigations were ongoing, for which he continued to receive the highest salary in major league history without playing. After more than half a year of investigation, on February 8, 2022, The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced that the MLB player would not face criminal charges.

