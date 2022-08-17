Twyp, the alternative to ING’s Bizum, closes: its customers have only one month to withdraw the money from the app

The instant payment service of the ING company, Twyp, has just announced its closure and has told its customers that they have only one month to withdraw the money they have in this app. This decision comes after an announcement from the company last June to transfer the main functionalities of Twyp to its mobile application and close the platform.





The company has said that “Twyp leaves us, and now you can use its main features in the ING_es app”. According to the company, Twyp has gotten so big that a new home had to be found for it. And that new home is the official ING App.

Twyp leaves us, and now you can use its main features in the app of @ING_es. You have all the information about this “goodbye” at https://t.co/Oculo3jbmW and you can use Twyp until August 17 to say goodbye or not. Also, if you have children, this interests you @pixpay_padres pic.twitter.com/NMsfrjkd5a — TWYP_es (@twyp_es) June 24, 2022

concretely, Twyp (ING) stops working today and its clients have a month to withdraw their money. As of today it can no longer be used. Until September 19 there is a deadline to withdraw the money that is in the application.

Those who were using Twyp to pay their children (Twyp Kids), now have a new alternative. With Pixpay Padres, ING will allow you to continue enjoying a service similar to that of Twyp. The Pixpay app costs 2.99 euros per month

A pioneer who could not with the greats





In May we published how Twyp users were having problems. The ING application that serves both as a virtual card and to withdraw cash, spent several days without solving several of the problems that its users have encountered.

The Twyp app is quite widespread in Spanish territory, and at the beginning of the year, ING ensured that the service would reach all its users with a Payroll Account. In this way, being able to withdraw cash would not only be available from the Twyp app. Yes ok ING already has its own Bizum, something that took them a long timeTwyp was the only tool they had for this type of operation.

Before the arrival of Android Pay and Apple Pay, ING had already launched Twyp Cash, a service that worked like Bizum and that also allowed until today cashback payments in certain establishments and cash withdrawal. In 2019 Twyp Cash joined Apple and Google. From that moment on, they allowed you to add your cards to the Apple Wallet.

Twyp’s big competitor is Bizum and ING tried to fight against it until July 2020. On that date, the online bank announced its adhesion to the platform which has an alliance with many banks in Spain.