TWYP users have not been able to carry out operations for a week: ING’s Bizum does not respond

Update: We have been able to contact ING and they have replied as follows: “Indeed, we have had a specific technical incident in our Twyp application that has affected a small number of users on iOS. We are restoring the service and users will be able to operate with full normal throughout the day.

Twyp users seem to be having problems for a while now. The ING application that serves both as a virtual card and to withdraw cash, It’s been a week without a solution to several of the problems that its users have encountered, attesting to this and Twitter.

As the company has been able to confirm through its Twitter account, they state that have detected an incident since last week, and that they are “working as a priority to solve it”. Twyp displays the same message to all users every time they try to perform an operation from within the application: ‘There has been a problem. We are sorry! Try again later’.

Problems with Twyp for a week

The Twyp app it is quite widespread in Spanish territory, and at the beginning of the year, ING assured that the service would reach all its users with a Payroll Account. In this way, being able to withdraw cash would not only be available from the Twyp app. Although ING already has its own Bizum, something that took them a long time, Twyp was the only tool they had for this type of operation.

Hello, we answer you. We have detected an incident and we have been working as a priority since last week when it was detected. We hope that it will be resolved soon and you can continue operating with our app without problems, thanks for your interest. All the best. — TWYP_es (@twyp_es) May 23, 2022

the system cashback what Twyp tells about allows you to withdraw cash at more than 30,000 points of sale, including El Corte Inglés or DIA Supermarkets. These types of services are having success in Spain, as it means that not only ATMs and banks are the only method to withdraw money in cash.

Thanks to the fintech TOPII, last April an agreement was announced between it and ING to expand the number of points where you can withdraw cashamong which gas stations, tobacconists and more stand out.

At the moment the problem is unknown. However, we have contacted ING Spain and Twyp to learn more about the incident. When the company offers more information we will update as soon as possible.