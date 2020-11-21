TXT And BTOB Were Both Amazed By Soobin And Minhyuk’s Resemblance After Their Adorable Interaction

The resemblance between TXT’s Soobin and BTOB’s Minhyuk shocked not solely followers, however even Soobin and Minhyuk’s personal bandmates!

On November 20, BTOB 4U—a brand new unit consisting of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel—made their unit debut on KBS 2TV’s “Music Financial institution,” the place Soobin is at the moment an MC. Forward of their efficiency, Soobin interviewed the BTOB members about their new track, and at one level, he made a playful reference to his well-known resemblance to Minhyuk (ever since Soobin’s debut final yr, many followers have identified the uncanny resemblance between the 2 idols).

Throughout a section by which he requested every of the BTOB 4U members a special query, Soobin turned to Minhyuk and jokingly requested, “Minhyuk, what do you assume while you see my face?” Minhyuk affectionately patted Soobin on the shoulder and replied with fun, “Wow, he’s acquired all of it. I’m envious, so envious.” Unable to cover his delight, a giddy Soobin thanked him greater than as soon as earlier than transferring on to the following query.

Afterward, a fan requested Minhyuk on Twitter, “Minhyuk!! Do you know that everybody went loopy after you and TXT’s Soobin have been in a two-shot collectively in the present day?? Saying the 2 of you look alike, hehehehe.”

Just some minutes later, Minhyuk replied with a smiley emoji, “Do you assume it was simply you guys who went loopy? All day lengthy, everybody in our dressing room additionally went loopy each time the MC interview got here on.”

The following morning, Soobin enthusiastically responded to Minhyuk’s tweet by writing, “We have been going loopy on our aspect too!! You might be actually so good-looking. Subsequent time we meet, wouldn’t it be attainable for us to take a selfie collectively…!”

저희쪽도 난리였습니다!! 진짜 잘생기셨어요 ㅜㅜ 다음에 만나면 같이 셀카 한 장 가능할까요 선배님…!#TXT_수빈 https://t.co/moWrmb3JCO — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) November 21, 2020

여러분만 난리였게요? 우리 대기실도 엠씨 인터뷰 나올 때마다 하루종일 난리였습니다☺️ — 이민혁 (@btob2mh) November 20, 2020

Do you assume Soobin and Minhyuk look alike? Try the clip of BTOB 4U’s lovely “Music Financial institution” interview beneath!

Watch the total episode of “Music Financial institution” with English subtitles right here:

