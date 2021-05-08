TXT Breaks Own Record For Stock Pre-Orders With “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE”

TXT has already set a new personal record with their upcoming full-length album—even before its release!

According to a new report by TXT’s album distributor YG PLUS, as of May 5, the group’s second full-length album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” had surpassed 520,000 stock pre-orders—marking the group’s highest number of stock pre-orders for an album to date.

Last October, it took TXT’s previous mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour” about two weeks to record 300,000 stock pre-orders—and a few more weeks to reach 400,000. However, it only took “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” six days to break the group’s previous record, leaving industry insiders curious to see just how much higher the album’s stock pre-orders will rise.

The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

TXT’s “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” will drop on May 31 at 6 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the group’s first teasers for the album here!

