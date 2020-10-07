TXT Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders With Upcoming Album “minisode1 : Blue Hour”

TXT has set a private document for inventory pre-orders with their upcoming album!

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated based mostly on varied elements together with what number of albums have been pre-ordered by followers.

On October 6, it was introduced that TXT’s upcoming album “minisode1 : Blue Hour” has surpassed 300,000 inventory pre-orders to date, which is the very best but for a TXT album.

“minisode1 : Blue Hour” is about to be launched on October 26 at 6 p.m. KST. Take a look at teasers right here!

Supply (1)