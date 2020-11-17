TXT Breaks Their Personal Record On Billboard 200 With “minisode1: Blue Hour”

TXT’s new mini album debuted on the Billboard 200 at a profession peak for the group!

The Large Hit Leisure boy group launched their third mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour” on October 26, that includes the title observe “Blue Hour.”

On November 16 native time, Billboard introduced that “minisode1: Blue Hour” has entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 26 for the week ending November 21. The chart ranks the most well-liked albums in america throughout all genres based mostly on multi-metric consumption.

That is the second time that TXT has landed a spot on the Billboard 200, after their March 2019 debut mini album “The Dream Chapter: STAR” entered at No. 140.

“minisode1: Blue Hour” additionally takes No. 1 this week on Billboard’s Prime Album Gross sales chart.

Billboard’s charts for this week will likely be up to date on its web site on November 17.

Congratulations to TXT!

