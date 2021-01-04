TXT Chosen As New DJs For EBS Radio Show

All 5 members of TXT would be the subsequent DJs of the EBS radio present “Hear”!

“Hear” has been hosted by singer Chungha and Jeong Sewoon, and it is the one youth radio present that listens to and sympathizes with youngsters’ issues.

TXT is a well-liked idol group that’s gaining world reputation with their distinctive freshness, splendid performances, and strong expertise. As well as, they draw a variety of sympathy from youngsters with songs about every day lives. The group appeared on the radio present earlier than and confirmed excellent empathy with the listeners in addition to displayed skilled internet hosting expertise.

Beginning on January 10, TXT will take over because the DJs of this system. They may hearken to youngsters’ tales, share their very own experiences, and meet with listeners.

Kang Dong Kyul, the manufacturing director (PD) of “Hear,” commented, “TXT is an idol group that has communicated with youngsters by way of numerous actions. We’re positive they are going to be capable to win the hearts of teenage listeners with their wonderful empathy and skills.”

“Hear”‘ airs each Sunday from 7 p.m. KST to 9 p.m. KST.

