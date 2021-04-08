TXT Confirmed To Perform “We Lost The Summer time” On “The Ellen DeGeneres Present”

On April 8, Korean media retailers confirmed that TXT can be acting on an upcoming episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Present.”

On April 16 (native time), TXT will seem on the present and carry out the tune “We Lost the Summer time,” a tune off their mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour.” The album got here out in October and options the title observe “Blue Hour.”

“We Lost the Summer time” talks about struggling over lacking family members and dropping out on experiences in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. English singer-songwriter Charli XCX took half in creating the observe, and the choreography consists of strikes that mirror the present scenario the place individuals “wish to be collectively however can’t.”

Beforehand in Could of final 12 months, TXT carried out “Can’t You See Me?” on the American music program present “MTV Recent Out Stay,” and in November, they carried out “Blue Hour” on Genius’s “Open Mic.”

TXT could also be making a comeback quickly, and a supply from Large Hit Music shared they are going to reveal our the plans after they’re finalized.

