TXT Grabs No. 1 On Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart + EXO’s Baekhyun Takes No. 2

On January 27, Japan’s largest music statistics web site Oricon shared its chart for the week of February 1 (primarily based on January 18 to 24). The highest spot is taken by TXT’s first full Japanese album “Nonetheless Dreaming” with 86,892 estimated gross sales. That is the third time that TXT has topped Oricon’s weekly album chart, after they did so with “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” and “minisode1: Blue Hour.” Their first-week gross sales on Oricon for his or her newest album are additionally their highest but.

TXT launched “Nonetheless Dreaming” on January 20, and it debuted on Oricon’s day by day album chart at No. 1 on the January 19-dated rating. It went on to attain seven days in a row on the prime.

EXO’s Baekhyun has grabbed the No. 2 spot on Oricon’s weekly album chart for February 1. His first Japanese mini album “BAEKHYUN” got here out on January 20 and debuted on the day by day album chart at No. 2. It now takes second place on the weekly chart with 47,746 estimated gross sales.

Congratulations to TXT and Baekhyun!

