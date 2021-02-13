TXT Members Are Charming Students In “Approach Residence” Teaser Photos

TXT stunned with teaser photographs for “Approach Residence”!

The track is included as a b-side on the group’s newest album “minisode1: Blue Hour,” which got here out on October 26, 2020 and options the title monitor “Blue Hour.”

On February 12, TXT launched teaser photographs that includes the group dressed as college students in a classroom, and the photographs embody lyrics from the track. The teasers additionally announce the discharge date of February 14.

Are you enthusiastic about this upcoming Valentine’s Day current from TXT?