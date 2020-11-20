TXT Reveals Reactions To Billboard Chart Success, What Food They Want To Share With BTS’s Jin, And More

On November 19, TXT appeared on the MBC FM4U radio present “Kim Shin Younger‘s Hope Music at Midday” and talked about breaking their private document on the Billboard 200 chart, Bang Si Hyuk‘s response to the information, and extra.

The looks marked the group’s second time on a stay radio present since their debut in 2019. Taehyun revealed that he felt like they have been already acquaintances with Kim Shin Younger as he commented, “Since we’ve seen one another a number of occasions at music exhibits, I trusted that she would deal with us properly.”

Kim Shin Younger congratulated TXT for breaking their private document on the Billboard 200 chart, the place their third mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour” ranked No. 25. Taehyun revealed, “We really didn’t know at first, however after we heard the information we have been so grateful for our followers who made this document for us. We expressed our gratitude to them via social media.”

Hueningkai added, “I believed it was a lie. It was so wonderful.” Soobin shared, “Earlier than I heard the information, I really acquired phrase from my household first. They stated, ‘Our household has a trigger to have a good time. You’re doing wonderful.’ It felt good to suppose that I’ve turn into a son they are often happy with.”

When requested about Bang Si Hyuk’s response, Taehyun replied, “We haven’t been capable of meet him but, however we’ll have a meal collectively quickly. We’re hoping he’ll purchase us one thing costly.” Yeonjun made everybody chortle as he added, “I feel we’ll find yourself consuming meat. Since we ate pork final time, I hope we’ll eat beef this time.”

Because the dialog turned to Soobin’s expertise as an MC for “Music Financial institution,” he was requested if it was tough to interview different artists. He stated humbly, “I get actually nervous as quickly because the artists who’re up for No. 1 seem. I attempt to memorize the script, however I get confused since I’m not excellent at memorization.” Kim Shin Younger sympathized with him as she stated, “I get nervous too. They’re celebrities of celebrities.”

Soobin then revealed that he wish to eat hen with BTS. He defined, “Jin purchased us pizza as soon as, however we weren’t capable of eat along with him. I feel it might be good to eat hen collectively subsequent time. He needed to eat with us that day however one thing immediately got here up in his schedule.”

Beomgyu additionally stunned everybody when he revealed that though he had lived in Daegu for 17 years, he was capable of cease utilizing satoori (regional dialect) inside one week in Seoul.

Hueningkai was requested if he had any function fashions, and he stated, “Once I was a trainee, Bruno Mars was my function mannequin. He sings and performs very well.”

Supply (1) (2)