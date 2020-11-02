General News

TXT Sets New Personal Record For 1st-Week Sales With Latest Album

November 2, 2020
1 Min Read

TXT has added one other file to their rising listing of accomplishments with their latest album!

In response to Hanteo Chart, the group’s third mini album “minisode1 : Blue Hour” bought 303,190 copies within the first week after its launch on October 26. That is greater than the first-week gross sales of their second mini-album “Dream Chapter: ETERNITY,” which bought greater than 181,000 copies.

“minisode1: Blue Hour” beforehand surpassed 400,000 inventory pre-orders and topped Tunes Prime Albums charts in over 30 international locations.

Congratulations to TXT!

Watch the music video for the album’s title monitor “Blue Hour” right here in addition to their particular Halloween dance follow right here!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.