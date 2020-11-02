TXT Sets New Personal Record For 1st-Week Sales With Latest Album

TXT has added one other file to their rising listing of accomplishments with their latest album!

In response to Hanteo Chart, the group’s third mini album “minisode1 : Blue Hour” bought 303,190 copies within the first week after its launch on October 26. That is greater than the first-week gross sales of their second mini-album “Dream Chapter: ETERNITY,” which bought greater than 181,000 copies.

“minisode1: Blue Hour” beforehand surpassed 400,000 inventory pre-orders and topped Tunes Prime Albums charts in over 30 international locations.

Congratulations to TXT!

Watch the music video for the album’s title monitor “Blue Hour” right here in addition to their particular Halloween dance follow right here!

Supply (1)