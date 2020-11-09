TXT Talks About 1st Impressions Of BTS, Wearing Crop Tops For “Blue Hour,” Being Cast By Big Hit, And More

TXT dished on their newest comeback and extra throughout a particular radio look!

On November 8, all 5 members of TXT appeared as friends on the SBS Energy FM radio present “2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Present.”

After performing their new title monitor “Blue Hour,” they defined that the tune’s Korean title particularly mentions “5:53” as a result of 5:53 p.m. is the time the solar units in Seoul in October. Huening Kai added, “It’s the prettiest time [of day].”

DJ Kim Tae Gyun introduced up the truth that Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Taehyun had worn crop tops within the music video for “Blue Hour,” and Taehyun replied, “That’s proper. I used to be embarrassed.” When Kim Tae Gyun requested why, Beomgyu humbly joked, “You have to actually have abs to confidently present them off, however I believe I had extra abdomen than muscle groups. So I felt a bit embarrassed.”

Kim Tae Gyun then requested if Soobin and Huening Kai didn’t but have toned abs, and Huening Kai jokingly replied, “My tummy is absolutely shy, so it’s hidden for proper now.”

A number of of the members additionally instructed the tales of how they ended up becoming a member of Big Hit Leisure. Huening Kai defined, “I auditioned for ‘Ok-Pop Star,’ however I solely made it by means of the primary spherical. On my method dwelling after being eradicated, I obtained a enterprise card [from a talent scout] and was solid for an audition. Ultimately, I wound up becoming a member of Big Hit.”

Taehyun recalled, “I used to be contacted by a casting agent who stated they’d heard about me.” Kim Tae Gyun requested, “What had they heard?” Taehyun replied with fun, “That my visuals have been excellent. I ended up becoming a member of the company as a result of that chance got here my method.”

In the meantime, Beomgyu responded, “My hometown is Daegu. At some point, I ran to my dad’s automotive after faculty and rapidly acquired in, however somebody began pounding on the automotive window like loopy. It turned out to be a casting supervisor who requested, ‘You’re Beomgyu, proper?’ That’s how I used to be first solid.”

Afterward within the present, Kim Tae Gyun requested TXT about their first impressions of their Big Hit labelmate BTS. Taehyun recalled, “I believed to myself, ‘Wow! A star!’” Huening Kai chimed in, “We’d seen them throughout our trainee days, however we formally launched ourselves for the primary time after our debut. After we launched ourselves, they purchased us pizza, and it was scrumptious. Thanks, [BTS].”

When requested if any of the BTS members had proven their assist for TXT in a particular method, Taehyun replied, “Earlier than our media showcase, I had a sense that we’d undoubtedly get a query about whether or not BTS had given us any recommendation. So I contacted J-Hope first to ask him for recommendation, and he texted me again with a extremely nice message. He stated, ‘It doesn’t matter what the state of affairs, don’t lose your confidence, and present them every thing you’ve acquired.’”

Supply (1)