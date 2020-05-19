TXT Talks About Goals For New Album, Advice From BTS’s J-Hope, And More

TXT held an internet showcase to mark the discharge of their second mini album “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” that includes their title monitor “Can’t You See Me?“!

Through the occasion, TXT talked about being described as “fourth era idols.” Taehyun mentioned, “Each time we put together a brand new album, we do our greatest in our place and pour our ardour into it in order that many individuals can relate to it. Even when it’s only one particular person, we hope that somebody can relate to it. I believe being ‘fourth era idols’ refers to forming bonds with the brand new era and telling the tales of these of their teenagers and 20s. If that’s right, we’re grateful to be known as ‘fourth era icons.’ We’re nonetheless rising, so we hope to point out ourselves doing our greatest.”

Overcoming disagreements is a vital a part of a staff’s development. Soobin shared, “Generally, now we have completely different opinions. That’s when now we have staff conferences the place we speak and attempt to perceive each other. Ever since we had been trainees, we tried arduous to resolve issues as a staff, not as separate people. We talk lots.”

Regarding their title monitor “Can’t You See Me?” they defined, “The tune is in regards to the loneliness brought on by a crack between pals after a magical second ends. It is possible for you to to really feel the boy’s blended emotions of resent and hopefulness that his good friend will save him. It’s also possible to really feel a darkish and gloomy environment that’s identical to the boy’s confused coronary heart.”

TXT additionally talked in regards to the “The Dream Chapter” sequence. Soobin shared, “The best way the albums unfold reveals a variety as a result of we work on them based mostly on the tales and subjects we need to discuss. I can’t say that that is the final of the ‘The Dream Chapter’ sequence. I hope the general public may even take into consideration what our subsequent album might be like.”

The group mentioned the help from CEO and govt producer Bang Si Hyuk and labelmates BTS. They shared, “Whereas we had been making ready for our new album, producer Bang Si Hyuk informed us that we’ve performed a superb job of pulling off the content material that we’ve proven up to now. I used to be touched when he gave us excessive reward, saying that it was all due to our skills. He mentioned that he believes every member will have the ability to clearly present his particular person charms beginning with this album.”

Then they added, “BTS has all the time supported us, however this time, J-Hope gave us the recommendation to point out our the whole lot and never be intimidated below any circumstances.”

Lastly, Huening Kai shared TXT’s new purpose, saying, “We debuted final yr, and our purpose was to win the Rookie of the 12 months award. Fortunately, we achieved it. At present, we’re organising targets step-by-step. Our largest dream is to provide folks consolation and energy by way of music.” Soobin added, “We’re not a rookie group anymore, so we wish to provide an impression that matches a gaggle of their second yr of promotions. Final yr, we targeted on making our staff identified. This time, we need to present what every member has.”

“The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” was launched on Might 18 at 6 p.m. KST. Watch the music video of the title monitor “Can’t You See Me” right here!

Supply (1) (2) (3)