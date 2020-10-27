TXT Talks About The Message Of Their New Album, Their Gratitude For Followers, And More

TXT is again with a brand new album!

On October 26, TXT held an internet showcase to have a good time the discharge of their third mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour.” This album marks their first comeback after the discharge of “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” 5 months prior.

Following the “Dream Chapter” collection, this album will function a connection to the group’s subsequent collection because it tells the story of boys who are surrounded by uncertainty after experiencing adjustments of their relationships.

Taehyun launched the album, saying, “This can be a new kind of album that tells little tales that can connect with our subsequent collection. We wish to let listeners get pleasure from tales and performances that solely TXT can create.”

The title observe “Blue Hour” is an brisk dance observe of the disco style. The lyrics categorical the boys’ blended feelings concerning their pals and the world round them as they appear up on the sky at 5:53 p.m., which is the time at which the solar units in October. The Korean title for the track could be translated as “I Found You and Me within the Sky at 5:53.”

Yeonjun shared his ideas on the title observe, saying, “Though the title may be stunning, I’d truly be a bit upset if the title was any shorter. Following within the steps of BTS, we wish to maintain the disco development going. We included the difficult feelings of awe and worry that one feels at sundown.”

The new mini album marks a departure from TXT’s type in each choreography and outfits. Yeonjun stated that the group tried to evoke a cool and mild environment with the title observe, versus the cuteness of their debut observe “CROWN.” He added, “I believe there are a whole lot of elements the followers will like.”

“minisode1: Blue Hour” consists of 5 tracks complete, together with “Ghosting,” “We Misplaced The Summer time,” “Wishlist,” and “Approach Dwelling.” Notably, Soobin participated within the composition of “Ghosting,” whereas Yeonjun and Hueningkai participated within the composition of “Wishlist.” Taehyun additionally took half within the composition of each tracks.

Commenting on his involvement within the songwriting course of, Yeonjun stated, “I participated within the lyric writing from the start of the album’s manufacturing. Though not all of my concepts are mirrored, I used to be in a position to take part within the observe. All the members labored actually laborious on the album.” Taehyun added, “Writing and enhancing lyrics wasn’t straightforward. By way of this chance, I noticed I wished to take part in a whole lot of tracks.”

The track “We Misplaced The Summer time” touches on the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hueningkai revealed that they took inspiration from Han’s Band’s 1988 observe “Arcade.” “The lyrics speak in regards to the scenario that we’re all experiencing,” he stated. “Identical to how we acquired a whole lot of inspiration from ‘Arcade,’ we hope everybody will get inspiration from this observe as effectively.”

Taehyun commented on the continued pandemic as effectively, expressing his emotions for MOA, their followers. He defined, “Everybody goes via one thing like this for the primary time, so we’re all feeling confused and disoriented. Issues we took as a right disappeared. We’re unhappy that we are able to’t hear MOA’s cheers once we carry out.” Taehyun additionally described the theme of “We Misplaced The Summer time,” saying that it expresses the confusion that everybody feels when coping with an unfamiliar scenario. He concluded, “I believe this track is one which not solely youngsters, however everybody can relate to.”

“minisode1: Blue Hour” additionally set a brand new private report for the group after it surpassed 400,000 inventory pre-orders. Hueningkai expressed his because of the followers for serving to them obtain the milestone, saying, “I’ve come to appreciate the quantity of curiosity and love that we’re receiving due to the brand new report, in addition to due to the phrases of MOA who inform us that they’ve gained energy after listening to our songs. I’m so grateful to our followers who’ve waited for us. I wish to work even more durable to carry them extra happiness and hope.”

Soobin additionally expressed his want to proceed giving again to followers all world wide. “I heard tales of followers feeling comforted by our music. I’d wish to suppose it’s as a result of the messages in our songs convey conditions that many individuals have already skilled or could expertise sooner or later,” he stated. “We’ll maintain difficult ourselves to attempt new genres and efficiency types.”

The members concluded, “We wish to be a gaggle that brings everybody constructive assist and the present of tomorrow.”

Should you haven’t already, take a look at TXT’s music video for “Blue Hour” right here!

