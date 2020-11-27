TXT Tests Negative For COVID-19 + Big Hit Announces They Will Resume Activities

TXT has examined detrimental for COVID-19 and shall be resuming all scheduled actions.

On November 25, Big Hit Leisure introduced that TXT could be present process testing for COVID-19, explaining, “TXT appeared on EBS’s [children’s show] ‘Boni Hani’ on November 19. Final evening, one of many performers on that program discovered that they’d come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 affected person. After we had been knowledgeable of this information, we needed to be ready for all potential conditions, so [the group] underwent testing for COVID-19 this morning.”

On the morning of November 26, Big Hit Leisure adopted up by formally asserting that every one 5 of the TXT members’ take a look at outcomes had come again detrimental.

The company acknowledged, “After being examined for COVID-19, TXT and everything of their employees all obtained detrimental take a look at outcomes. Ranging from immediately, they are going to be resuming all actions as standard.”

