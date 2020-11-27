General News

TXT Tests Negative For COVID-19 + Big Hit Announces They Will Resume Activities

November 27, 2020
1 Min Read

TXT has examined detrimental for COVID-19 and shall be resuming all scheduled actions.

On November 25, Big Hit Leisure introduced that TXT could be present process testing for COVID-19, explaining, “TXT appeared on EBS’s [children’s show] ‘Boni Hani’ on November 19. Final evening, one of many performers on that program discovered that they’d come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 affected person. After we had been knowledgeable of this information, we needed to be ready for all potential conditions, so [the group] underwent testing for COVID-19 this morning.”

On the morning of November 26, Big Hit Leisure adopted up by formally asserting that every one 5 of the TXT members’ take a look at outcomes had come again detrimental.

The company acknowledged, “After being examined for COVID-19, TXT and everything of their employees all obtained detrimental take a look at outcomes. Ranging from immediately, they are going to be resuming all actions as standard.”

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.